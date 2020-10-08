UP City Council Talks Snider Plaza Zoning Questions

The University Park City Council this week OK’d sending a couple of Snider Plaza-related zoning questions to the Planning and Zoning Commission to consider.

City Planner Jessica Rees said Snider Plaza has set parking ratios for different uses, such as restaurant, retail, or office use.

“This is different than any other general retail zoning district that the city has. It is more restrictive and it kind of hinders the tenant mix that goes into Snider Plaza,” Rees said. “There are currently 25 vacancies in the plaza, which is the highest that it’s ever been, and it’s at a disadvantage for attracting those desired tenants.”

She said city staff recommends amending the Snider Plaza planned development district to reflect the same allowances as other general retail zoning districts, which is no minimum for existing floor area space of any occupancy.

The second zoning case involves property the city recently acquired at 3420 Rankin.

The property is zoned multi-family and Rees said it would need to be rezoned to allow for a surface parking lot or for interim use during overall Snider Plaza construction.

The cases are expected to come before the Planning and Zoning Commission Nov. 10 and before the city council Dec. 1.

In other news, the council:

Approved the purchase of service contracts for Motorola public safety radios and signal equipment at a monthly cost of $6,090.85, or $73,090.12 for a full year.

Approved the Atmos Energy Corporation negotiated rate settlement. Atmos generated proof that the rate tariffs attached to the Resolution will generate $90 million in additional revenues from Atmos Cities Steering Committee cities. The impact of the settlement on average residential rates is an increase of $5.15 on a monthly basis, or 9.9%. The increase for average commercial usage will be $15.48 or 6.56%

Approved purchase of signal cabinets, controllers, and illuminated signs from Paradigm Traffic Systems for $91,908.

Approved an interlocal agreement with Dallas County for continued participation in the Household Hazardous Waste Program.

Approved an ordinance creating a planned development district for a site in the 3800 block of Windsor Lane.

Approved the purchase of telecommuting laptops and accessories from Dell. This includes 27 desktop PCs with telecommuting workstations. The City will reportedly seek reimbursement from Dallas County through the CARES Act.

Approved a contract with Insight Public Sector for $165,734.40 to provide their disaster recovery solution for the three year period.