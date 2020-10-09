St. Michael’s Farmers Market Extends Season

Tucked in the heart of North Dallas, St. Michael’s Farmers Market is a weekend favorite for Preston Hollow and Park Cities residents that want to shop local and support the small businesses that set up shop there.

And while COVID-19 caused the market to remain shuttered the first five weekends of its usual season, market director Tricia Stewart says they have a plan for that.

“We are excited to announce we will remain open every Saturday, 8 a.m. until noon through Saturday, October 31,” she said. “Because we missed the first five Saturdays of the season due to COVID-19, we decided to extend five weeks through October.”

The market is an all-edible market, located at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church at 8011 Douglas. Vendors include Braga Farm, Comeback Creek Farm, ElliottGrows, Misty Moon Farm, and Sachse Heritage Farm plus delicious sweet and savory baked goods; Becerra’s Tamales; Parlor’s Ice Cream; Greek, Australian, German, and Italian foods all made locally; eggs, meat, cheeses, sauces, olive oil, and more.

For the fall, the market is also bringing on some new vendors like Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ, Unkle Ric’s Smoked Salmon, Mama T’s Elderberry Syrup, TX Brisket Biscuit, and Too Cold Herbal Popsicles, and some beloved vendors will return for pop-ups, including Bresnan Bread and Pastry on October 17 and Stocks and Bondy on October 24.

“We are all about building community, providing fresh, local food to our neighborhood and beyond, and supporting local small businesses,” Stewart said. “We are pleased to offer the freshest local foods to our community and to support small business owners in a safe environment.”

To see the weekly lineup of vendors, see www.saintmichaelsmarket.com.