Howdy Homemade Gets Surprise $50,000 Grant On ‘Today’ Show

Howdy Homemade, a local ice cream shop that provides employment opportunities for people with special needs, was surprised with a $50,000 grant from businessman Marcus Lemonis on the Today show this week.

Owner Tom Landis and vice president Coleman Jones appeared on the show to accept the grant from Lemonis, who stars on the CNBC show, The Profit.

After COVID-19-related shutdowns impacted the shop’s business, Howdy Homemade supporter Jaxie Alt set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $75,000 to help “save Howdy Homemade.” Since then, the GoFundMe’s raised $104,125 as of the morning of Oct.10. The shop’s also moved from a location at 4333 Lovers Lane to a new location at 12300 Inwood Road.

“Head is spinning,” Landis said. “So many awesome people have helped in some form or fashion.”

Landis said the shop’s also been able to get their first ice cream truck to take their popular treats mobile.