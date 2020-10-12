Club Does More to Stay Connected

Pandemic prompts Preston Hollow group to increase programming

Mindy Stenger and Beth Denton

After the pandemic forced regularly scheduled events to go virtual, the Preston Hollow Women’s Club leaders decided they needed more meetings, not fewer.

“Even though we may be isolated, our relationships never cease; they grow stronger, and the separation strengthens our relationships even further,” club president Mindy Stenger said.

The club typically offers regularly scheduled programs from September to May, but with an increased need to keep connected, program chair Beth Denton implemented a new “Summer Series.”

The virtual lineup for June, July, and August allowed members to explore these topics: “Meaningful Alignment: A Program Committed to Healing the Social Divide…One Conversation at a Time” with Susan Steinbrecher, “Secret Dallas: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” with Mark Stuertz, and “Smart Cities: What They Are and Why We Should Care” with Phillip Andrews.

“Our goal is to engage, entertain, and educate our members with as many activities as possible during these unprecedented times.” Mindy Stenger

The social and philanthropic club, now in its 41st year, promotes a healthy neighborhood through various programs, charitable projects, and special interest groups.

“We have cultivated many friendships throughout our 40-year history, and that is what sustains us,” Stenger said. “No matter the circumstances, Preston Hollow Women’s Club will always be a constant in our lives and keep us connected.”

Publicity chair Elaine Walters added that the club also has used its monthly newsletter to share virtual activity options and used “member spotlight” articles to help members learn about each other’s histories, hobbies, and community involvement.

“Our number one priority has been the safety of our members while keeping them engaged,” she said.

Learn More: visit prestonhollowwomensclub.org

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.