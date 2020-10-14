Lady Scots Stay Perfect in District Play

Highland Park continued its unbeaten start in District 13-5A action with a road sweep of Forney on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (5-5, 4-0) have not dropped a set in any of their four league matches thus far, including victories over Greenville, Crandall, and Royse City.

HP will continue its condensed district schedule by traveling to North Forney on Friday, then returning home on Saturday against West Mesquite.

The upcoming match against Mesquite Poteet, scheduled for Oct. 20, has been called off because of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine restrictions for Poteet. Rescheduling plans haven’t been determined.