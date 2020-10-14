Thursday, October 15, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park's sweep of Crandall on Oct. 9 was part of a four-match winning streak to start District 13-5A play. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Stay Perfect in District Play

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park continued its unbeaten start in District 13-5A action with a road sweep of Forney on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (5-5, 4-0) have not dropped a set in any of their four league matches thus far, including victories over Greenville, Crandall, and Royse City.

HP will continue its condensed district schedule by traveling to North Forney on Friday, then returning home on Saturday against West Mesquite.

The upcoming match against Mesquite Poteet, scheduled for Oct. 20, has been called off because of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine restrictions for Poteet. Rescheduling plans haven’t been determined.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *