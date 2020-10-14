Teen Author Shows Learning Differences Aren’t Disabilities

I don’t remember how old I was when I was first told about my learning difference, but I think there’s a reason for that. The reason is this: When I found out, nothing changed.

Finding out why I learned differently than others didn’t change how I learn, so why bother being upset about it? I’m still the same me that I was when I didn’t know I had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. ADHD has not and will never hold me back from accomplishing what I want and being who I want. It’s a learning difference. Not a disability.

People with learning differences are not so different from people without. For instance, and I’m simplifying here, people with dysgraphia are basically people with (no offense) terrible handwriting. It’s much more complicated than that, but what I’m saying is there are other people out there with terrible handwriting.

I’m more hyper and tend to have a shorter attention span, but I also know people without ADHD who are naturally hyper or less attentive.

People with dyslexia get letters, words, and numbers switched around in their brains, while others without could also have trouble reading or take a longer time to read.

ADHD, ADD, dyslexia, dysgraphia, autism, and other learning diagnoses don’t go away. They can’t be destroyed but can be loved and nurtured. Graceanne “Gracie” Dix

Ultimately, we all have learning differences (everyone processes the world around them in their own way), but we’re not that different from each other.

Everyone struggles, everyone hurts, everyone laughs, everyone cries, everyone loves. The labels of ADHD, ADD, dyslexia, dysgraphia, and so on simply serve as big umbrellas to help us sort the way we learn into broad categories, but under each category are millions of individuals, and no one is the same.

There’s no reason to be ashamed because you’re different or to be nervous around others who aren’t just like you. Everyone is different; that is what makes us each wonderfully unique. Whatever our differences may be, be yourself and let others in, because togetherness is one key to a happier and healthier life!

I’ve learned strategies to help me manage my ADHD and love the creative way my ADHD brain processes the world. Nurture yourself and embrace your differences.

Remember, we’re all different. It is our differences that make us special. And when we all bring out unique abilities, perspectives, and personalities together, the sum is greater than the parts. By embracing who we are and embracing each other, we can do great things.

