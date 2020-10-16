Friday Food Round Up October 16

Mini Review: Elm & Good

The restaurant inside Deep Ellum’s new Kimpton Pittman Hotel, is a beautiful testament to optimism, creativity, and talent. Led by Chef Graham Dodds, the menu at Elm & Good relies on bounty from local farms for vegetables, dairy and proteins which are transformed into approachable yet sophisticated dishes.

Dodds’ menu is loaded with vegetables, showing off his well-honed talent for transforming humble plants into magnificent dishes. From the Garden Charcuterie Board filled with vege-only riffs on paté, carpaccio, and tartare to sides such as Globe Carrots with almond pesto, Charred Broccolini and the exquisite Pan Roasted Mushrooms with thyme and sherry vinegar, every vegetable dish is a standout.

Rabbit Agnolotti

The entrée options will appeal to the adventurous and the cautious. The Rabbit Agnolotti with fennel dusted rabbit loin, fines herbes and beurre fondue is a stunning dish. The fennel dust gives the agnolotti filling a tiny kiss of citrus and vanilla, complemented by butter herbes sauce. The pork schnitzel has a nice crust and a satisfying, uncomplicated flavor. The Pan Seared Snapper with Spanish Chorizo and aqua pazza, the flavorful liquid in which the fish is cooked, is also a standout.

For starters, order the Grilled Berkshire Pork Riblets which are so good that when I accidently dropped the last one on the floor as I went to pick it up, I literally thought for a split second that I’d pick it up and eat it. I didn’t, but I thought about it. Yes, that good.

Creative Cocktails at Elm & Good

The cocktails and desserts are as creative and expertly crafted as the main menu items.

The restaurant is spacious, and tables are spread out which made the four of us dining there on a Friday night comfortable eating inside. There is a patio outside as well, though the view isn’t as pretty as the interior of the restaurant which I think is one of the prettiest in town.

Parking is a bit tricky so allow yourself 15 minutes to find a spot and walk to the restaurant or use rideshare. Elm & Good is really Elm & Great. Go check it out.

Openings

The Pavilion on Lover’s Lane is getting a new tenant: J. Rae’s will sell cupcakes, cheesecakes, cakeballs, cookies, and seasonal desserts and is slated to open in a few months.

Menus

Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge inside HALL Arts Hotel, has unveiled a new menu of seasonal fall cuisine and cocktails to enjoy in the hotel’s stunning venues including an open-air terrace overlooking the Texas Sculpture Walk. Chef Eric Dreyer’s fall menu includes a Pan Roasted Gulf Snapper with thick spaghetti and butternut squash ragout; Salisbury Steak Bites with mushroom gravy and gruyere gratin (OMG, YUM!) and the Red and Green Chile Chicken with pozole stew, roasted poblano, charred tomato and avocado.

There are a few new cocktails on the menu, too, including the Big Tex Old Fashion, with kettle corn infused Texas Whiskey, apple syrup and bitters; the Stardust Fizz, with Empress gin, Campari, lemon, egg white, cream and anise dust; and Lincoln’s Punch, with brandy, Batavia Arrack, Allspice Dram, earl grey tea, lemon and clarified milk. Some of these seem kind of wacky but fun.

Happy Fall from Bisous Bisous Patisserie

Bisous Bisous Patisserie in the West Village is launching decadent grande cream puffs. This heavenly, airy puff dough is also found in other classic French desserts, such as profiteroles and eclairs, and usually filled with a sweet pastry cream or savory gourgères. Each month, the pâtisserie will feature a seasonal flavor starting with a pumpkin spice large cream puff ($4.50) made with orange choux and orange crackle cookie, filled with pumpkin pastry mousseline and salted caramel.

Events

October 21 Buffalo Trace Bourbon is hosting Bourbon & Banter, an evening of bourbon-based cocktails, Southern-inspired snacks, lively conversation, and raffle prizes. The events benefits scholarship fund of Les Dames d’Escoffier Dallas for women pursuing an education in the culinary arts and hospitality, including nutrition, food science and enology & viticulture.

Time: 5:30 – 8

Place: Flourish outdoor space in Trinity Groves

Cost: $60 per person. Purchase tickets here.

Nikky will take you to Thailand

October 30 “Escape to Thailand” to celebrate Yi Peng, AKA the Thai Full Moon Celebration

The event will feature a virtual cooking class with Asian Mint’s Chef/Owner Nikky Phinyawatana and a bit of history on Northern Thailand’s Full Moon Celebration and how it’s different from the rest of the country’s celebration. Astrologer, Britten LaRue will also join the celebration to give Full Moon readings.

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Place: Virtual but meal kit pick-up is at Asian Mint 11617 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 135.

Cost: Tickets range from $29 – $115 and can be purchased here.

Ongoing

The Dallas Arts District is slowly, gently waking up and several venues are hosting live performances. Check venue and performing arts organizations’ websites for schedules. If you are fortunate enough snag tickets, Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge at Hall Arts Hotel has rolled out a theater pre-fixe menu that is available on show nights from 5-6:30 p.m., patrons can enjoy a three-course dinner inclusive of their choice of soup or salad, entrée and dessert for $42 per person.