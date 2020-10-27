Tuesday, October 27, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 19-23

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SIGN OF THE TIMES?

A troublemaker swiped an elephant-shaped sign that read, “vote Republican” and damaged the front and back doors of a home in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue. The incident was reported at 11:59 a.m. Oct. 19.

HIGHLAND PARK

20 Tuesday

A crook tried to file for unemployment benefits using the information of a man from the 3200 block of Drexel Drive. The incident was reported at 2:09 p.m.

A pair of ne’er do wells took a $750 sweatshirt and a $525 belt from Valentino in Highland Park Village around 2:10 p.m. and left.

A pilferer took a $295 hoodie, a $185 shirt, a $155 shirt, and a $185 hoodie from Vince in Highland Park Village around 3:48 p.m. and left the store.

23 Friday

Arrested 1:14 a.m.: A 36 year old accused of having no insurance, running a red light, and a warrant in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Fraudsters purporting to be from Amazon’s fraud investigation department tried to use the credit card information of a woman from the 3900 block of Potomac Avenue before 11:57 a.m.

Arrested at 3:56 p.m.: A 49-year-old man for a warrant near the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Oak Lawn Avenue.

Arrested at 8:27 p.m.: A 26-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Fairfax Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Tuesday

A scoundrel drove off in a Lexus GS460 from the 2900 block of Stanford Avenue overnight before 7:29 a.m.

How easy was it for a thief to pilfer a laptop from the 2800 block of Milton Avenue at 12:41 p.m.? The laptop was taken from a yard.

21 Wednesday

Phone dispute: a troublemaker refused to return a cell phone taken from the 3100 block of Bryn Mawr Drive. The incident was reported at 9:52 a.m.

A swindler used the information of a man from the 4500 block of Shenandoah Avenue to get benefits. The incident was reported at 10:48 a.m.

A burglar got into a Ford F-250 in the 4200 block of Hanover Street and took a handgun. The incident was reported at 2:41 p.m.

A miscreant swiped a $2,900 Louis Vuitton piece, an iPad, a MacBook Air, another iPad, and a $1,000 pair of earbuds from a Mercedes S55 at a restaurant in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane between 6:30 p.m. and 7:44 p.m.

22 Thursday

A trickster used the credentials of a prescriber from the 4000 block of Purdue Street to get prescriptions. The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m.

Arrested at 3:20 p.m.: a 49-year-old man for a warrant in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue.

23 Friday

A burglar got into a BMW X3M in the 5800 block of Hillcrest Avenue. The incident was reported at 2:56 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *