Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 19-23

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SIGN OF THE TIMES?

A troublemaker swiped an elephant-shaped sign that read, “vote Republican” and damaged the front and back doors of a home in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue. The incident was reported at 11:59 a.m. Oct. 19.

HIGHLAND PARK

20 Tuesday

A crook tried to file for unemployment benefits using the information of a man from the 3200 block of Drexel Drive. The incident was reported at 2:09 p.m.

A pair of ne’er do wells took a $750 sweatshirt and a $525 belt from Valentino in Highland Park Village around 2:10 p.m. and left.

A pilferer took a $295 hoodie, a $185 shirt, a $155 shirt, and a $185 hoodie from Vince in Highland Park Village around 3:48 p.m. and left the store.

23 Friday

Arrested 1:14 a.m.: A 36 year old accused of having no insurance, running a red light, and a warrant in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Fraudsters purporting to be from Amazon’s fraud investigation department tried to use the credit card information of a woman from the 3900 block of Potomac Avenue before 11:57 a.m.

Arrested at 3:56 p.m.: A 49-year-old man for a warrant near the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Oak Lawn Avenue.

Arrested at 8:27 p.m.: A 26-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Fairfax Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Tuesday

A scoundrel drove off in a Lexus GS460 from the 2900 block of Stanford Avenue overnight before 7:29 a.m.

How easy was it for a thief to pilfer a laptop from the 2800 block of Milton Avenue at 12:41 p.m.? The laptop was taken from a yard.

21 Wednesday

Phone dispute: a troublemaker refused to return a cell phone taken from the 3100 block of Bryn Mawr Drive. The incident was reported at 9:52 a.m.

A swindler used the information of a man from the 4500 block of Shenandoah Avenue to get benefits. The incident was reported at 10:48 a.m.

A burglar got into a Ford F-250 in the 4200 block of Hanover Street and took a handgun. The incident was reported at 2:41 p.m.

A miscreant swiped a $2,900 Louis Vuitton piece, an iPad, a MacBook Air, another iPad, and a $1,000 pair of earbuds from a Mercedes S55 at a restaurant in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane between 6:30 p.m. and 7:44 p.m.

22 Thursday

A trickster used the credentials of a prescriber from the 4000 block of Purdue Street to get prescriptions. The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m.

Arrested at 3:20 p.m.: a 49-year-old man for a warrant in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue.

23 Friday

A burglar got into a BMW X3M in the 5800 block of Hillcrest Avenue. The incident was reported at 2:56 p.m.