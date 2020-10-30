Halloween Treats For Rise School Children

Children at the Ashford Rise School of Dallas received some Halloween treats Friday morning delivered by local ridesharing company Alto.

Morgan Miller of Alto said they brought treats for about 60 children at the preschool for children with and without disabilities located in the Moody Family YMCA. The driver was dressed for the occasion as a superhero.

“For Halloween, we know kids can’t trick or treat, and so we were like, ‘let’s bring treats to them,’” Miller said. “And then we figured it would be fun to have a superhero deliver them.”

Rise School Director of Development Caroline Snabes said the school typically has trick-or-treat opportunities for the children, but this year, they brought the treats to them.

“They’re not going to get their normal Halloween, so they got a reverse trick-or-treat situation,” Snabes said.

She said the occasion was also the first time some auxiliary group members had been able to see the children since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Dallas.