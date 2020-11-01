DPD Investigating Shooting Of SMU Student

Dallas Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man identified as an SMU student was shot and killed in downtown Dallas.

Officers responded to the call at 3 a.m. Oct. 31 at the intersection of Harwood and Jackson Streets, found Robert Urrea, and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the police department.

DPD says surveillance video caught a vehicle, described as a white four door with a sunroof, pulling up, suspect(s) interacting with Urrea, the vehicle leaving, and Urrea falling to the ground.

Those with any information about the incident are asked to email patty.belew@dallascityhall.com or call 214-422-9275.