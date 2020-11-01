Monday, November 2, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime News Park Cities Preston Hollow 

DPD Investigating Shooting Of SMU Student

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Dallas Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man identified as an SMU student was shot and killed in downtown Dallas.

Officers responded to the call at 3 a.m. Oct. 31 at the intersection of Harwood and Jackson Streets,  found Robert Urrea, and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the police department.

DPD says surveillance video caught a vehicle, described as a white four door with a sunroof, pulling up, suspect(s) interacting with Urrea, the vehicle leaving, and Urrea falling to the ground.

Those with any information about the incident are asked to email patty.belew@dallascityhall.com or call 214-422-9275.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *