Corwin Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison

Gina Corwin was sentenced to 30 months in prison Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan of the Eastern District of Texas after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with a drug trafficking operation.

Corwin, reportedly a University Park mother of 10, is among 10 others indicted in connection with the operation.

The court also recommended that Corwin participate in a 500-hour residential drug abuse treatment program, according to court records.

Others indicted in connection to the operation are Gary Bussell, also a Park Cities resident and allegedly the leader of the outfit, Ben Westin, Scott Perras, Frank Dockery, William Allbrook, Austin Seymour, Lisa Young, George Wagner III, Gina Corwin, Todd Shewmake, and Peter Yin.

A task force of federal, state and local law enforcement executed federal arrest warrants as the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Strike Force investigation in the North Texas Area Oct. 30, 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Texas. The investigation came about as a result of a Fairview, Texas overdose death in December of 2018, records show.