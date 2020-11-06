Dallas Seeking Public Input for DPD Chief Search

The City of Dallas is kicking off its search for a new police chief, and is seeking public input.

In September, Dallas police chief Renee Hall announced she would be stepping down, but agreed to remain on the job through the end of the year.

The city said Friday it would conduct a community survey to get feedback about leadership qualities they desire from the next chief, as well as departmental priorities and professional qualifications.

The survey is available online in English and Spanish. Community members may also provide feedback by phone at 214-671-5190. The survey will close on Dec. 1.

English survey – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DallasCommunity

Spanish Survey – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/dpdjefe