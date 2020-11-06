House of the Month: 4020 Glenwick Lane

Exceptional modern living with the highest quality construction and architectural design combine in this 10,000-plus-square-foot custom-built Tatum Brown-SHM contemporary masterpiece on more than half an acre in prestigious Volk Estates.

The richly designed home comes with luxury appointments, including rare Italian imported horizontal line travertine-unfilled, unhoned, and limestone. Sky Frame phantom doors line the dining and living areas, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor living.

The elegant owner’s suite features custom doors, detailed finishes, and a private balcony. The home has five bedrooms.

The home has multiple living areas with a sophisticated downstairs library, lounge, and a marble waterfall wet bar. The culinary kitchen features an island, professional appliances, and marble finishes. Three outdoor living spaces overlook the pool, fountain, spa, and turfed yard.

