How Did Our Readers Vote in This Election?

By all appearances, the United States will have a new president in January since, as states confirm and certify their counts, President-elect Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris obtained the majority of both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote.

But how did our readers vote? We’ve been taking snapshots of your opinions since August, with our first People-Powered Election Survey. In the months leading up to the election, about 200 readers each month have weighed in on their picks, and also answered questions designed to take the temperature of our audience.

Granted, Election Day was very busy, so our response to our exit survey was a little less robust than our previous surveys. But what emerges from a comparison of the final vote on the county and state level compared to our readers’ responses is interesting, we think.

We also asked our readers one final question: Why is it important to vote?

Many said they voted to make sure their voices were heard, and to elect the best leaders.

“It’s an amazing privilege others fought and died to give us. This is a luxury we must take full advantage of,” said one reader.

“”It’s one of the few rights we have across the board, regardless of socioeconomic level, race, gender or educational level,” said another.

Another said that being able to vote is a blessing.

“”We are blessed that in this country we are given a say in politics and how our government should work,” that reader responded.

Another acknowledged the divide that has become more apparent.

“Voting is the surest and best way for our votes tot come together–however the threats to this incredible American right has been threatened this year,” the reader said. “I hope we learn from it and that people do not fear one another’s vote, but rather welcome it so our democracy should work as it should vs. everything being totally politicized.

“I hope that after today, America will feel more as one, however it will take some time to mend the issues that have led us to this furious boil. Those that are angry are hurting in some way, and I hope that there is some way to address that hurt so they can feel that we are all in this together.”

The results:

President

People Newspapers Readers August: Trump/Pence 50%

Trump/Pence 50% People Newspapers Readers September : Biden/Harris 51.2%

: Biden/Harris 51.2% People Newspapers Readers October : Biden/Harris 54.8%

: Biden/Harris 54.8% People Newspapers Readers Election Day : Biden/Harris 56.3%

: Biden/Harris 56.3% Dallas County Voters: Biden/Harris 65.13%

Biden/Harris 65.13% Texas Voters: Trump/Pence 52.20%

Senate

People Newspapers Readers August: John Cornyn 51%

John Cornyn 51% People Newspapers Readers September : John Cornyn 48.8%

: John Cornyn 48.8% People Newspapers Readers October : John Cornyn 50.3%

: John Cornyn 50.3% People Newspapers Readers Election Day : MJ Hegar 48.4%

: MJ Hegar 48.4% Dallas County Voters: MJ Hegar 61.22%

MJ Hegar 61.22% Texas Voters: John Cornyn 53.60%

U.S. House District 32

People Newspapers Readers August: Genevieve Collins 49.5%

Genevieve Collins 49.5% People Newspapers Readers September : Colin Allred 49.3%

: Colin Allred 49.3% People Newspapers Readers October : Colin Allred 52.3%

: Colin Allred 52.3% People Newspapers Readers Election Day : Colin Allred 45.3%

: Colin Allred 45.3% Dallas County Voters: Colin Allred 52.82%

Colin Allred 52.82% Texas Voters: Colin Allred 52.00%

Dallas County Sheriff

People Newspapers Readers August: Chad Prda 46.9%

Chad Prda 46.9% People Newspapers Readers September : Chad Prda 44.9%

: Chad Prda 44.9% People Newspapers Readers October : Marian Brown 48.2%

: Marian Brown 48.2% People Newspapers Readers Election Day : Marian Brown 53.1%

: Marian Brown 53.1% Dallas County Voters: Marian Brown 64.47%

Democrat, Dallas County Comm. Pct 1

People Newspapers Readers August: Patrick Harden 46.4%

Patrick Harden 46.4% People Newspapers Readers September : Patrick Harden 40.1%

: Patrick Harden 40.1% People Newspapers Readers October : Theresa Daniel 43.1%

: Theresa Daniel 43.1% People Newspapers Readers Election Day : Theresa Daniel 48.4%

: Theresa Daniel 48.4% Dallas County Voters: Theresa Daniel 67.54%

Texas House 108

People Newspapers Readers August: Morgan Meyer 49%

Morgan Meyer 49% People Newspapers Readers September : Morgan Meyer 47.8%

: Morgan Meyer 47.8% People Newspapers Readers October : Morgan Meyer 51.3%

: Morgan Meyer 51.3% People Newspapers Readers Election Day : Morgan Meyer 45.3%

: Morgan Meyer 45.3% Dallas County Voters: Morgan Meyer 49.66%

Texas House 114

People Newspapers Readers August: Luisa Del Rosal 36.6%

Luisa Del Rosal 36.6% People Newspapers Readers September : John Turner 39.1%

: John Turner 39.1% People Newspapers Readers October : Luisa Del Rosal 40.1%

: Luisa Del Rosal 40.1% People Newspapers Readers Election Day : John Turner 40.6%

: John Turner 40.6% Dallas County Voters: John Turner 53.61%