HP Lights Landmark Tree

Like many holiday routines, the lighting of Highland Park’s Landmark Pecan Tree looked different this year, but the new tradition continued.

Highland Park Mayor Margo Goodwin and family gathered to light the Landmark tree in a livestreamed event this week.

“There’ve been a lot of firsts this year thanks to COVID-19, but it is the holiday season, and it’s time to light our wonderful Landmark tree. You remember our Monarch tree that stood just a few paces from here and that tree lived for 154 years. It finally succumbed to old age and as a matter of safety, was taken down in 2019,” Goodwin said.

The Landmark Pecan Tree, which was grafted from Joseph Cole’s tree, known as the Big Pecan or Monarch tree, at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road and planted nearby in 1951, was adorned in lights for the second year.

“The Monarch tree’s strength and resilience became a symbol for Highland Park and it’s been lighted every year since that year in 1927 when we started,” Goodwin continued. “I hope that as you’re watching this that maybe you’ll light your tree when we light our tree, and that you’ll enjoy some treats in your home and maybe even sing a couple carols with your family. We look forward to all being together again in 2021 and continue our tradition.”

After a countdown, Goodwin instructed her grandchildren to pull the lever to light the Landmark tree. At first, nothing happened, but, after a brief struggle, the tree was lit. Goodwin noted with a laugh that someone watching said it was typical of 2020.