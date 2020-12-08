Raise the Roof: Central Market Hosts Gingerbread Decorating Contest

In the immortal words of Buddy the Elf, “I thought maybe we could make gingerbread houses, and eat cookie dough and go ice skating and maybe even hold hands.”

Or, if you are the competitive type, you can skip the hand-holding and cookie dough, roll up your sleeves, and enter your completed gingerbread creation in Central Market’s Gingerbread Decorating Contest, which lasts through Dec. 27.

Every store will choose two winners and each winner will receive a $500 gift card to the store. Photos of gingerbread creations can be uploaded during this time to www.centralmarket.com/contest.

All entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges selected by Central Market and judging will be based on the following criteria: creativity/originality, reflection of theme, and overall execution. Click here for official contest rules: https://woobox.com/6ivmvd/rules.

Want to practice first, or maybe get some expert instruction? There are still gingerbread classes available in the Central Market cooking schools at the Lovers Lane location, too.