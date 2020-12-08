Tuesday, December 8, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Pixabay/Jill Wellington
Life Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Raise the Roof: Central Market Hosts Gingerbread Decorating Contest

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

In the immortal words of Buddy the Elf, “I thought maybe we could make gingerbread houses, and eat cookie dough and go ice skating and maybe even hold hands.”

Or, if you are the competitive type, you can skip the hand-holding and cookie dough, roll up your sleeves, and enter your completed gingerbread creation in Central Market’s Gingerbread Decorating Contest, which lasts through Dec. 27.

Every store will choose two winners and each winner will receive a $500 gift card to the store. Photos of gingerbread creations can be uploaded during this time to www.centralmarket.com/contest. 

All entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges selected by Central Market and judging will be based on the following criteria: creativity/originality, reflection of theme, and overall execution. Click here for official contest rules: https://woobox.com/6ivmvd/rules.

Want to practice first, or maybe get some expert instruction? There are still gingerbread classes available in the Central Market cooking schools at the Lovers Lane location, too.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at bethany.erickson@peoplenewspapers.com.

You May Also Like

Tickets On Sale For ‘A Very Electric Christmas’

Rachel Snyder 0

A Very COVID Christmas

William Taylor 0

Local Women Make Clean Creed to Shop Small

Bethany Erickson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *