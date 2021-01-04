Dallas Junior Forum Serves ‘From the Heart’

With the pandemic restricting opportunities to gather in person, Dallas Junior Forum members adapted fundraising and volunteer service to meet the needs of their nonprofit partners.

The annual auction, originally scheduled for spring, went virtual on Oct. 22 with participants bidding by phone on hundreds of items that included shopping sprees, restaurant gift cards, spa packages, wine tastings, dream vacation resort travel, sports collectibles, and entertainment packages.

The Rising To The Challenge raised more than $60,000 for such nonprofits as Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, The Ebby House, Family Place, Juliette Fowler Communities, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, Network of Community Ministries, and The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

“Although we miss the personal contact, DJF will find the means and the hands to reach out with Service From The Heart,” forum president Julie Crowley said.

Click here for more Society related content

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.