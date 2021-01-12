Friday, January 15, 2021

Police Seek Preston Forest Puppy Snatchers

Bethany Erickson

In the market for a bulldog puppy? Be careful, that deal might just be more slippery than a pocketful of pudding.

Two thieves broke into the Preston Forest Petland store on Christmas Eve and stole bulldog puppies, Dallas police said. The two drove up in a white Dodge Charger around 1:15 a.m., and pilfered “multiple” puppies before fleeing the scene.

Video provided by law enforcement officials show the car pulling up parallel to the store’s front doors. Two people exit, one holding a large bag. The other breaks the glass door, and then both climb through. Security video inside the store then shows them run to the kennels where the dogs were kept, shoving several puppies inside the bag before running out again, getting in the car, and driving off.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Property Crimes Detective Sheerin at (214) 670-7160 or at Sara.sheerin@dallascityhall.com, referencing case #228988-2020. 

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at bethany.erickson@peoplenewspapers.com.

