Dallas Police Seek Two for Credit Card Theft

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects caught on camera using a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards.

The credit card was stolen from the owner’s purse while she was at work in the 6100 block of North Central Expressway. Two people were captured on video at a store at 6185 Retail Road, just off of East Northwest Highway, on May 13.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this offense or suspects, please contact Detective R. Morris at [email protected] or 214-671-3506. Refer to case number 085474-2020.