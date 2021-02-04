Bryan’s House Planning For Fall Pathways To Inclusion Luncheon

Bryan’s House is planning to host its Pathways to Inclusion Luncheon, Awards, and Special Needs Summit from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Belo Mansion at 2101 Ross Avenue.

The event will feature a metallic colored attire theme, and guests will be able to enjoy a Kendra Scott Color Bar, lunch, raffle, an emcee-led discussion with panelists including a mother of a child with special needs, and an employer taking extraordinary measures to serve and hire those with special needs in the workplace.

Panelists include Mensa Director of Brand Partnerships John McGill, AT&T Ability ERG National President Kelly Burton, EKG founder and former VP of IT for Keurig Gerry Mecca, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Robokind Richard Margolin, Head of Diversity and Inclusion for Invitation Homes Laura Ramirez, Automation and Innovation Neuro-Diverse CoE leader for Ernst & Young Dr. Hiren Shukla, and Microsoft Sr. Director Healthcare Industry Executive Strategist Tracy Picon.

Bryan’s House will also honor the 2020 and 2021 Wisdom’s Hope awardees. The awardee for community is Temple Emanu-El Dallas, the 2021 humanitarian awardee is Lynn Fisher, of the Rosewood Foundation, the 2020 humanitarian awardee is Rust E. Reid of Thompson & Knight, the 2021 philanthropist awardee is Peggy Dear, the 2020 philanthropist awardee is Sarah Losinger, the 2021 clinical awardee is Ursuline Academy, the 2020 clinical awardee is University of Texas at Dallas, the 2021 corporate awardee is Valiant Residential, and the 2020 corporate awardee is Studio Movie Grill.

Sponsorships are available from $500-$25,000 with tickets available for $150. To learn more, visit the event website.

For more information, contact Cindy Ryan at 214-794-8715 or [email protected]