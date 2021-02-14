Who’s On Your May Ballot?

If nobody drops out – and candidates have until Feb. 19 to do so – more than 50 people will vie for 14 Dallas city council seats in May – and 11 of them will be from the Preston Hollow and Preston Hollow-adjacent area.

Friday was the last day to file to become a candidate for both Dallas ISD trustee races and Dallas city council races.

Flores

One race that is already called? The Dallas ISD trustee race for District 1 where incumbent Edwin Flores didn’t draw a challenger. He’ll serve another three years.

District 1 is in Northwest Dallas, and extends from Walnut Hill Lane to the south, and up into Addison and Farmers Branch to the north.

But for the three city council districts that fall in the coverage area for Preston Hollow People, only one incumbent will be on the ballot – Omar Narvaez, current District 6 councilmember, will face off against some new and some familiar faces, including Monica R. Alonzo, who served three terms from 2011 to 2015, and ran again in 2017 and 2019, but lost in a runoff election to Narvaez both times. Tony Carillo has also run against Narvaez in 2017 and 2019, and will be on the ballot again. First timers Wendi Macon and Earl D. Thomas round out the ballot.

Carillo

Alonzo

Macon

Thomas

Narvaez

In District 11, Lee Kleinman is ineligible to run, having been term-limited after serving four consecutive two-year terms, as is District 13’s Jennifer Staubach Gates.

Yemiru

Schultz

Evans

Real estate news site owner Candy Evans, who ran against Kleinman in 2017, has thrown her hat in the ring for District 11, as has first timers Jaynie Schultz, Hosanna Yemiru, and Barry Wernick.

Moore

Willis

Burke

In District 13, Leland Burke, who once ran for the seat in 2013, will run against Da’On Boulanger-Chatman, Ryan M. Moore, Mac Smith, and Gay Donnell Willis, all first timers.

Candidates will hold a ballot drawing on Feb. 22 to determine the order they will appear on the ballot. Early voting will run from April 19 to 27. If no candidate achieves 50% of the vote in any of the races, a runoff will be slated for June 5.