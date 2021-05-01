Follow Along For Election Night Results

After early voting wrapped up Tuesday, around five percent of all voters had snagged a stylus and picked a candidate – which means almost 90% were either waiting until today to make an important decision or (more likely) had no plans to vote at all.

That being said, we’ve been out today checking out polling places, and will begin covering election returns when early voting results are revealed shortly after 7 p.m.

You can follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates, at @PHollowPeople or @PCPeople. And then come back here toward the end of the evening, when we have reaction and outline which races will be headed to runoffs in June.

We’ll be updating this spreadsheet throughout the night, too.