CornDog With No Name Opens In Preston Center

CornDog With No Name, the self-proclaimed purveyor of fine stick foods, opened its second location in Preston Center in January.

The opening of the second location comes about a year after the opening of the first one at 10220 Technology Blvd.

The Bonfire. Photo: James Coreas

The eatery serves classic corndogs, an elk corndog, a turkey corndog, a corndog dipped in edible gold, and other varieties, as well as funnel cakes. One of the funnel cakes called — the Bonfire — is topped with chocolate, marshmallow, and cracker like a s’more.

One of the new menu items that co-owner Victoria “Jace” Fletcher Christensen is proud of is a new recipe for “gluten friendly” corndog batter.

“I’ve been working on this gluten free recipe for two years, and I’ve been through every type of flour and finally, just a couple of weeks ago, I figured it out,” she said. “That was a huge feat.”

So, what’s with that name? Jace and her mother, Victoria Fletcher, branched out after patriarch Neil “Skip” Fletcher died in 2017. According to the Dallas Morning News, they settled a trademark dispute last year with GG Fletcher, who oversees Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dog.

The new location is a bit of a homecoming of sorts for Jace, who attended SMU. Her mother’s first job was at a doughnut shop at Berkshire and Northwest Highway.

“It just feels very much like home in that little area,” she said. “It’s so central to Dallas and so historic to Dallas.”

During the pandemic, Jace said the restaurant has done “dozens and dozens” of State Fair-themed pop-ups.

“When people can’t dine in and have five-star steak dinners, comfort food has done well,” she added. “We’ve really tried to be strategic and flexible and lean, and willing to do whatever it takes. The best example is the pop-ups.”