State Fair of Texas Ready For Concessionaire Applications

Fire up the deep fryers, it’s time to dip something in batter.

The State Fair of Texas announced Friday that would-be vendors and concessionaires can now submit their 2021 food and beverage concessionaire applications and 2021 commercial exhibits applications.

The annual State Fair of Texas is made up of a vast collection of small businesses – nearly 80 concessionaires and more than 200 exhibitors come together to promote their businesses. Applications are currently open at BigTex.com.

“The State Fair of Texas is known worldwide for its tasty and innovative food concoctions,” fair organizers said. “If you can eat it, we can fry it – and we probably already have! In addition to being deep-fried culinary geniuses, our concessionaires also make gourmet, regional, national, and even international dishes with a Texas twist.

“We are looking for top-notch vendors who can bring new and unique foods to the State Fair. Applicants must have large event experience – after all, we’ve been known to serve more than 2.5 million people in only 24 days!”

All qualified small businesses can apply through March 31.

Once a business is selected as a State Fair of Texas concessionaire, they’ll have support from the food and beverage department at the Fair, long-time veteran concessionaires.

After a vendor has successfully completed their first State Fair, they are invited back for the next Fair, and they are also eligible for the highly coveted Big Tex Choice Awards food competition. While new vendors are not eligible for the Big Tex Choice Awards in their inaugural year as a concessionaire, they are eligible to be featured in all the State Fair’s “new foods” communications.











Home to approximately 400,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor commercial exhibit space, the State Fair of Texas is the perfect destination to increase a business’ product sales and awareness, generate sales leads, drive in-store traffic, and interact face-to-face with thousands of potential customers.

For 24 days, fairgoers meander the shopping marketplaces filled with sensory goodness – taking in everything from the mouth-watering aroma of freshly roasted pecans, to the sights of handcrafted jewelry being engraved with someone special’s name, to the comfort of testing out a cozy new mattress, and even the sound of energetic rescue dogs meeting potential forever families.

With hundreds of things to shop for, fairgoers love to explore the Fair’s commercial exhibits and find the latest and greatest treasures – some even leave with their holiday shopping completed. The State Fair of Texas is looking for exceptional businesses who can add an appealing new product or service. Alongside uniqueness of product or service and appearance of display, new applicants are selected based on the availability of space and can fill up quickly, so although the application is open until Sept. 1, businesses are encouraged to apply early.