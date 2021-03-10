Central Market Preston Royal to Open June 30

Great news for Preston Hollow residents: Central Market is reopening your neighborhood store June 30, just in time for you to get your July 4 foodie favorites.

It seems like a lifetime of calamities ago when the EF-3 tornado ripped through nearly 20 miles of north Dallas at 140 miles per hour, but it has only been 17 months since that Sunday night in October. The rebuilding progress has been slow, but thankfully the southeast corner of Preston Royal is slowly coming back to life. Central Market’s rebuild is leading the way and the arched outlines of the center’s other tenants are finally taking shape.

The new Central Market will introduce new amenities to that location, including curbside service, expanded produce, seafood and floral departments, additional grocery selection, a larger sandwich bar, a new and improved coffee bar experience and additional customer seating in the upstairs mezzanine area. The store is also focused on more energy efficient fixtures and equipment to perform as a greener neighbor.

In times of need, it’s hard to find another company that has done more to help fellow Texans than H-E-B, the parent company of Central Market. From feeding their neighbors in need and first responders with their H-E-B Mobile Kitchen to the $1 Million it donated to the Dallas ISD Education Foundation and to help replant trees lost in the devastating storm, to the $3 Million it’s donated to hunger relief in Texas since the pandemic, H-E-B has demonstrated its exceptional leadership and commitment to the community.