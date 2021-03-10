Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 1 – 7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STRESSFUL STRETCH

We’re guessing a trip to Black Swan Yoga on Lovers Lane didn’t relieve as much stress as hoped. Before 2:23 p.m. March 1, a purse snatcher broke a vehicle window and escaped with a 48-year-old woman’s handbag.

1 Monday

Arrested at 5:14 a.m.: a man, age not provided, who was accused of carrying a handgun in plain view in a vehicle traveling in the 9100 block of Dallas North Tollway.

Before 1:52 p.m., a prowler entered a 39-year-old Plano woman’s vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

2 Tuesday

The reporting time was not provided for shoplifting at Ulta Beauty in Inwood Village.

Gardening on Azalea Lane may not be as easy as that sounds. Before 1:17 p.m., a thief working the 6000 block snatched a blower from a truck belonging to Evergreen Landscaping of Princeton, Texas.

3 Wednesday

Stolen overnight before 7:22 a.m.: a vehicle from apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

At 11:30 a.m., an unwelcome visitor to a 52-year-old woman’s home in the 5300 block of Wateka Drive got a criminal trespassing warning.

Overnight before 11:35 a.m., a burglar broke a window to steal stuff from a 17-year-old boy’s vehicle in the 6400 block of Royalton Drive.

Before 3:11 p.m., an opportunistic crook stole from an unlocked Servpro vehicle outside a home in the 9900 block of Hollow Way Road.

Before 5:54 p.m., a violent motorist attacked a 46 year old man outside Bugatti Ristorante on Northwest Highway near Lemmon Avenue by ramming the victim’s vehicle.

4 Thursday

The reporting times were not provided for shoplifting at Ulta Beauty in Inwood Village and a theft from a Farmers Branch woman at a home in the 10600 block of Pagewood Drive.

Reported at 7:38 p.m.: bad brakes at Drake’s. A 29-year-old woman at the Lovers Lane restaurant came back to her vehicle and found a window shattered and her stuff missing.

Officers responding to a vehicle burglary call at 7:38 p.m. at a home in the 4900 block of Ridgeside Drive, met up with a 29-year-old woman who said the thief used her credit card without permission.

Arrested at 11:14 p.m. in the 4400 block of Forest Lane: a 30-year-old man accused of walking in the roadway, instead of the sidewalk, while carrying a meth pipe.

5 Friday

Arrested at 1:54 a.m.: a 21-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 5700 block of West Lovers Lane.

Reported at 9 a.m.: On March 4, a charlatan cashed a forged check at Inwood National Bank at Inwood Road and Newmore Avenue.

Reported at 9:13 a.m.: The March 3 theft of a 66-year-old Austin man’s belongings from a vacant home in the 6100 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Overnight before 11 a.m., a vandal used an object to damage a 53-year-old man’s vehicle outside a home in the 11903 block of Coit Road.

7 Sunday

Arrested at 3:21 a.m., a 23-year-old woman accused of drunk driving in the 6700 block of LBJ Freeway.