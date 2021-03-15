Perot Offers Spring Break, World Record Style

Just in time for Spring Break and making its U.S. debut, The Science of Guinness World Records™ exhibition is now open at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

Visitors will also have plenty of time to visit, since the museum is offering daily extended hours through Sunday, March 21, with reduced capacity and safety protocols in place. Because the museum is operating at limited capacity, guests are strongly encouraged to reserve timed-entry tickets in advance at perotmuseum.org to avoid sell outs.



Fun for all ages, The Science of Guinness World Records™ is a highly engaging exhibition that goes behind the scenes to show the marvels of Guiness World Record attempts … and the science (and secrets) behind these fascinating feats.



From the largest Pac-Man game and longest moustache (measuring 14 feet!), to the most consecutive pinky pull-ups (36) and most drumbeats in one minute (2,400 beats or 40 beats per second), guests can discover some of the most astonishing record titles with opportunities to challenge themselves and others in pursuit of their own GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS glory. It’s not magic, it’s science.



Using their own username and avatar, visitors can test, improve and hone their skills with dozens of interactive challenges including reaction, hang time and balance challenges, speed tag, basketball, puzzles, punching walls, memory tests, a kid’s zone and more. An Olympic torch, the most folded piece of paper and tiniest handmade chess set are among some of the quirky artifacts on display.







Produced by Science North in partnership with Ripley’s Entertainment Inc., The Science of Guinness World Records™ is presented by Highland Capital Philanthropies and supported locally by the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District and, in part, by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.



The Perot Museum is open daily through March 21 with extended hours from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday (close at 5 p.m. March 13-14).



Masks or face coverings are required for all guests ages 3 and older. Sanitizing stations are available throughout the exhibition and Museum, and social distancing will be reinforced. For more info, Spring Break member hours and to purchase tickets in advance, go to perotmuseum.org.

