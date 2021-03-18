Thursday, March 18, 2021

Dallas Junior Forum gives monies to their partner agencies to help them recover from the recent winter storm. Pictured are Marla Nunally, Vice President-Service; Pat Smothermon, President-Elect/Parliamentarian; Julie Crowley, President; and Bonnie Cameron, Vice President-Development. PHOTO: Elaine Foster
Dallas Junior Forum Awards $25,000 to Agency Partners For Winter Storm Aid

Rachel Snyder

Dallas Junior Forum (DJF) recently provided $25,000 from their benevolent fund to their nonprofit agency partners for emergency expenses as a result of the February winter storms.

Agencies receiving funds include Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, the Family Place, Juliette Fowler Communities, including Ebby House, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, Network of Community Ministries, and the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

“We are sadly aware of the impact and burden this historic storm has had on our Agency Partners, especially in the midst of the pandemic, and these funds will go directly to them to help recover,” DJF President Julie Crowley said. “In addition to our regular efforts and programs with our agencies, DJF will continue to assess ongoing storm aid needs.”

Dallas Junior Forum is a nonprofit volunteer organization of women and is one of nine chapters of Junior Forum Texas-based service organizations originating in Texas in 1959. The Dallas chapter was formed in 1977 to create greater interest in civic, education and philanthropic endeavors in the North Texas community through volunteer work focused on children, families and the elderly.  Since it began over 40 years ago, DJF has donated more than $1 million in direct grants and non-grants to worthy non-profit organizations throughout North Texas.

