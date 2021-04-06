Jenkins: 60 And Older Can Get Vaccinated at Fair Park With No Appointment

As Dallas County announced Monday that 46.7% of county residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said anyone 60 or older can get their first dose at the Fair Park mega site without an appointment beginning today.

Vaccine operations at Fair Park will continue through Saturday this week. To get on the county’s waitlist for a vaccine appointment, click here.

“We are quickly running out of names on the Dallas County waitlist to receive a vaccination. Remember that when you sign up at www.DallasCounty.org, Parkland, the City of Dallas, DCHHS, and others are all drawing off that list,” Jenkins said. “If you, your loved ones, your employees, and your circle of influence, sign up, you will likely quickly receive an appointment for your first dose of the vaccine. If you have not yet received your first dose, don’t delay and sign up immediately at www.DallasCounty.org call 1-855-IMMUNE9 to sign up to quickly get an appointment and vaccinated.”

Until we reach herd immunity, he also stressed the importance of following public health measures including wearing masks and social distancing.

“In the meantime, remember that frequent hand washing, wearing your mask, maintaining distance and avoiding crowds, are still necessary as we fight to reach herd immunity,” Jenkins said. “If we all work together, and all do our part to get vaccinated, we will improve our situation rapidly.”

As vaccine distribution continues to ramp up, the county reported 211 more COVID-19 cases Monday — 73 confirmed cases and 138 probable — and 14 additional deaths.

“These are the numbers from Saturday,” Jenkins added. “The numbers from Easter Sunday and today will be reported in tomorrow’s numbers.”

Additionally, the county said an outbreak of more than 70 cases of COVID-19 was reported associated with attendees at a high school dance and dinner March 13, including subsequent spread into their household members.

In other news:

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended the federal moratorium on evictions until June 30, an emergency order issued by the Texas Supreme Court that instructed judges across Texas how to follow the federal mandate expired March 31, the Texas Tribune reported. Housing advocates told the Texas Tribune that landlords could continue pursuing evictions and it could fall to the feds to enforce the CDC order.

A near-capacity crowd of 38,238 gathered at Globe Life Field Monday to watch the Texas Rangers game, the largest publicly documented attendance at an event during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dallas Morning News reported.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci Monday stressed the importance of getting both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, despite a recent study showing the shots are highly effective after one dose, particularly given the spread of more contagious variants, CNBC reported.

There will be three COVID-19 vaccine registration events: one from 2 to 5:30 p.m. April 6 at Arcadia Park Library, one from 3 to 6 p.m. April 13 at Buckner Hope Center at 3100 Lombardy Lane, and one from 3 to 6 p.m. April 22 at the Nash-Davis Recreation Center at 3710 N. Hampton Road.