Natural Grocers Preston/Forest Reopens

After an expansion and refresh, Natural Grocers in Preston/Forest is reopened and ready to serve.

The all-natural grocer closed for two months earlier this year to incorporate space formerly occupied by Panera Bread and update the store’s layout and fixtures. The result is a clean, light, and bright temple of wholesome food and grocery staples.

100% Organic produce at Natural Grocers. PHOTO: Kersten Rettig

Natural Grocers, still family-owned, maintains strict quality standards for its product selections which include selling only 100% organic produce, 100% humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO pre-packaged bulk goods, and the highest quality organic and natural groceries, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials, all without having to spend your whole paycheck on these items.

Natural Grocers has an impressive selection of more commonly consumed grocery items such as fruits and vegetables, proteins, and grains, and carries well-known brands seen in other stores, such as Amy’s, Kettle brand Chips, Mrs. Renfro’s Salsa (made in Ft. Worth), and Niman Ranch Pork. Natural Grocers has its own line of products, created with sustainability and quality in mind, and, as a company rep stated, “to create a higher standard” of products at a reasonable price. Though there is no alcohol or pharmacy here, shoppers can otherwise fulfill all grocery needs here.

Natural Grocery has impressive selection of chips. PHOTO: Kersten Rettig

You won’t find Pop Tarts or Kraft Mac and Cheese here, but you will find oatstraw, slippery elm bark powder and amaranth grain, all organic of course. Not sure what any of those ingredients are used for? The store’s in-house Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) can help.

The Preston/Forest location’s in-house Nutritional Health Coach, Kirsten, (pronounced “Kers-ten, like me!) earned her degree in nutrition from Texas Woman’s University’s highly regarded program and is a wealth of knowledge for shoppers who need guidance on how to build a better basket of healthy food. Whether you’re seeking foods to help boost immunity, manage food allergies or those approved for eating programs such as Keto, Whole 30 or the Mediterranean Diet, Kirsten is there to help. This complimentary service is a standard amenity at Natural Grocers stores.

Natural Grocers is celebrating its grand reopening with specials, including Texas-Made Discounts which saves shoppers up to 40% until April 29 on Texas-made products such as Buddha’s Brew, Epic, SkinnyPop and Waterloo. Check store’s point-of-sale merchandising for specifics.

The Preston/Forest store is located at 11661 Preston Road, on the southwest corner of Preston and Forest Lane. Hours of operation are Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. and Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8:35 p.m. Why such odd closing times? “It’s an homage to the founder, Margaret Isely,” company rep Sarah Edwards told me. “She always let in those stragglers who showed up just at closing time so they could get what they needed … so we wrote a ‘grace period’ into the store hours.” I love that.

You can call the store at or 214-987-0000 or go online at naturalgrocers.com. There are 161 locations in 20 states around the country, 25 of them are in Texas.