Dr. Tiffany Moon – 20 Under 40

36

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Education: UT Southwestern Medical School

Dr. Tiffany Moon is everywhere these days.

The associate professor of anesthesiology and pain management at UT Southwestern Medical Center serves on the board of the Family Place, lets off steam on TikTok, and belongs to this season’s cast of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Dallas.

Moon was inspired to work in the medical field by a doctor treating her father after a car wreck when she was young.

“One doctor, in particular, made an impression on me because she actually took the time to explain to me what she was doing to help my dad,” she said.

Moon joined the UT Southwestern faculty in 2012 and is certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology.

Her research includes obesity, thoracic anesthesia, pain perception under general anesthesia, difficult airways, and neuromuscular blockade and reversal.

She won the Dennis F. Landers, M.D., Ph.D. Faculty of the Year Teaching Award in 2014.

“I’m still working to find my voice and to be comfortable using it.”

Moon serves on multiple committees for the American Society of Anesthesiologists and is an oral board examiner for the American Board of Anesthesiology. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the International Society for the Perioperative Care of the Obese Patient (ISPCOP). She’s the principal investigator on multiple clinical research grants and has received numerous research awards.

“I definitely see myself still practicing medicine, but I want to continue to explore activities that also exercise the right side of my brain and my creativity,” Moon said.

Her teenage stepdaughter introduced her to TikTok near the beginning of the pandemic. Moon’s TikTok’s had grown to more than 345,000 followers as of late March. Her husband, 5-year-old twins, and 16-year-old twin stepchildren often make appearances in her videos.

She’s on the Board of The Family Place, an organization that helps families affected by domestic violence.

During the pandemic, she also started selling candles, face masks, surgical scrub hats, and necklaces online to support The Family Place and Women in Anesthesiology.

“I didn’t think anyone would buy anything, but it sort of took off, and I’ve been able to raise so much more than I ever expected for families affected by domestic violence,” Moon said.

Which leadership skills were the most challenging for you to develop and why?

It was hard for me to learn to voice my opinion. Growing up, I was always praised for being quiet and obedient, never for having (much less voicing) my own opinion. I’m still working to find my voice and to be comfortable using it.

Toughest business/personal challenge:

Deciding to cut back on my career, which I’ve worked my entire life for, in order to be more present and spend more time with my family.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected]for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.