Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s Names New President

Robbie Briggs joined the firm founded by his father in 1979, and steered it through decades of a sometimes turbulent Dallas real estate market. But this week he announced a new president for the brokerage, which has been a Dallas real estate fixture since 1960.

Briggs will remain the CEO of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. Russ Anderson has been promoted to president, after serving as the brokerage’s chief operating officer.

Anderson will lead the company in strategy, business planning, budgeting, and its day-to-day operations, including sales, marketing, relocation services, finance, technology, and operations. Anderson joined the brokerage in 2018, with more than 30 years of experience and achievements in finance, banking, and sales management.

Briggs will lead the brokerage in mission, vision, values, property developments and strategic initiatives. The brand ambassador for the brokerage and a sought-after thought leader in real estate and business, Briggs joined the firm — founded by his father in 1960 — in 1979, became its CEO in 1983 and, in 2010, aligned with Sotheby’s International Realty to create Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

Today, the brokerage has more than 400 agents and has achieved multiple consecutive years of multibillion-dollar total sales volume. It is also one of the top 20 Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates in the U.S. for the $150 billion global network.

The brokerage said in a statement that it also had achieved $2.45 billion in residential sales volume last year.