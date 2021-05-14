Canine Cowboys Fanatic, Jet-Setting Sisters Star in Books For Children

“The Sissies Adventure Series” By Marsia Howard | $39.95 for threebook bundle | bookstore.weeva.com

For all those 1 to 4-year-olds tired of being cooped up at home, the three books in the Sissies Adventure Series offer literary escapism. Read more about author Marisa Howard of University Park on Page 8B of our 20 Under 40 section.

The books – Sissies at The Sea, Sissies in The Mountains, and Sissies Go To Mexico –are sold separately or packaged together in a giftable box set with a handle for travel.

Based on Howard’s family vacations to Florida, Colorado, and Mexico, the short stories teach about the bonds of sisterhood and seeing the world through children’s eyes.

“Each book was created with lots of love and captures the bonds of sisterhood,” Howard said. “My hope is that these books will provide all children with the chance to see the world through the adventures of two sweet, silly sisters.”

“Football Freddie and Fumble the Dog: Gameday in Dallas” By Marnie Schneider | $14.95 | mascotbooks.com

Gameday in Dallas author Marnie Schneider holds her book and a dog. (PHOTO: Jan Spence /what’snextcommunications)

A love letter to all the things that make Dallas delightful, Football Freddie and Fumble the Dog: Gameday in Dallas follows two friends as they wander through the city’s most iconic spots, making their way to AT&T Stadium to cheer for the Cowboys. Along the way, they stop at such places as the Katy Trail, Pioneer Plaza, and the Dallas Zoo. In just 38 pages, the book gives young readers the history behind Dallas football and a rundown about football in general.

The Gameday series, marketed for 6 -to 8-year-old readers, features Freddie and Fumble touring cities around the country for their love of culture and football.

Though author Marnie Schneider is not from Dallas, she has always loved football. A Philadelphia native, Schneider was taught to value sports by her grandfather, Leonard Tose, who owned the Philadelphia Eagles, founded Ronald McDonald House, and helped build NFL Films. The book series functions as Schneider’s way of giving back to the many great football communities across the nation, the author said.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected]for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.