Texas Women’s Foundation Honors Seven Women, Raises $475,000

Texas Women’s Foundation honored five Maura Women Helping Women recipients and two Young Leader Award recipients who have made positive impacts in the lives of women and girls at its virtual 42nd annual leadership forum and awards celebration (LFAC) April 29.

The keynote conversation featured Adriana Gascoigne, author of Tech Boss Lady and founder and CEO of Girls in Tech, interviewed by AT&T’s senior vice president of Engineering and Operations Marachel Knight.

After the talk, the honorees and Texas Women’s Foundation leaders and supporters participated in leadership forums with event attendees. LFAC netted $475,000 to further the mission of Texas Women’s Foundation.

A. Shonn Brown, chair of the Texas Women’s Foundation’s board, introduced three of the award recipients. Maura Award recipient Trisha Cunningham is the president and CEO of North Texas Food Bank and leads a staff of 180 that helped serve 97 million meals in 2020.

Rani Puranik, also a Maura Award recipient, is co-owner and Global CFO of Houston-based Worldwide Oilfield Machine and leading supporter of an Indian school.

Young Leader Award Recipient Kim Roxie is founder and CEO of LAMIK Beauty, which offers products for multicultural women.

Co-chair Hattie Hill introduced the two additional award recipients: Maura Award recipient Judy Treviño is executive director of CCVI Ministries, an international nonprofit organization.

Cheryl Polote Williamson, Maura Award recipient, is founder of Soul Reborn and Cheryl Polote Williamson LLC.

Marachel Knight moderated the discussion with keynote speaker Adriana Gascoigne. In addition to the video recordings, Texas Women’s Foundation launches Gender Matters, a podcast series sponsored by Kimberly-Clark Corp. that features in-depth interviews with each award recipient with Kimberly-Clark Corp. executives and TXWF CEO Roslyn Dawson Thompson.

More information can be found at txwfleadership.org.