Roundup: Panthers, Rangers Eliminated

The expected pitching duel materialized, but it was Lovejoy that came up with the clutch hits to eliminate Hillcrest on Friday.

The Leopards scored a pair of sixth-inning runs against Hillcrest ace Ryan Prager to clinch a 2-0 victory in a single-game playoff in the area round of the Class 5A Region II baseball playoffs in Frisco.

The Panthers (22-9) tallied four hits but couldn’t muster any runs versus Lovejoy pitchers Brandt Corley and Dom Dechant. Hillcrest fell in the second round of the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Elsewhere in the area round, Jesuit saw its 18-game winning streak end along with its season, as Coppell swept the Rangers by scores of 2-0 on Thursday and 7-4 on Friday.

Jesuit (32-6) was stymied by Coppell pitcher Will Rodman in the series opener. In Game 2, Connor Chavez and Jordan Lawlar homered for the Rangers, but the Cowboys rallied late.

Meanwhile, W.T. White also was eliminated on Thursday by Prosper Rock Hill 9-5 in a one-game playoff. The Longhorns (15-16) upset Molina in the opening round.