New Forum Added to Calendar for District 14

District 14 candidate Paul Ridley take part in a forum with incumbent candidate David Blewett on May 27 at 2 p.m.

The North Dallas Chamber of Commerce, the Dallas League of Women Voters, Friends of the Dallas Public Library, Dallas Breakfast Group, Faith Commons, People Newspapers, Downtown Dallas Inc., and the Hotel Association of North Texas are co-sponsoring the forum.

“Although it’s a small part of our readership for Preston Hollow People and Park Cities People that live in District 14, we were pleased to join as co-sponsors of this forum because the decisions made for D14 do impact our readers in the Park Cities especially,” said People Newspapers Deputy Editor Bethany Erickson.

Click image to enlarge.

District 14 is probably best described as a Lhasa Apso-shaped district with a northernmost point at East Northwest Highway and U.S. Highway 75, and it’s southernmost point near Reunion Tower. It’s westernmost point is the southern side of the Lemmon Avenue and Dallas North Tollway intersection, and the easternmost point is Grand and Gaston.

(Read: Our continuing coverage of the 2021 Dallas city council races)

In addition to being presented live on Zoom, the forum will be recorded and posted on the NDCC’s YouTube channel and Facebook after the event.

Each candidate will make a two-minute opening statement before questions begin, alternating who is first to answer each question, and will be given one minute to answer each question. Audience members will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by posting questions during a question-and-answer session. Audience questions must be posed to both candidates to be considered.

Each candidate will have one minute for closing remarks.

To register to attend, click here.