Schultz, Wernick Discuss D11 in Forum

Bethany Erickson

Speed racing, Midtown, crime and safety, and streets were among the things discussed when Jaynie Schultz and Barry Wernick, who are both vying for the District 11 city council seat in a June runoff election, participated in a lunchtime virtual forum held Friday.

The North Dallas Chamber of Commerce, the Dallas League of Women Voters, Friends of the Dallas Public Library, Dallas Breakfast Group, Faith Commons, Preston Hollow People, and the Hotel Association of North Texas co-sponsored the forum.

The District 2 forum will be held May 26 at noon. To register, sign up here. The District 14 forum will be held May 27 at 2 p.m. Find out more about that forum (and register) here.

Early voting begins May 24 and continues through June 1. Election Day is June 5.

