Jordi Bostock PHOTOS: Chris McGathey
Mad Hatter’s Tea

Excitement at the return of in-person fundraisers was in bloom at the Mad Hatter’s Tea April 15 benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and A Woman’s Garden.

Chaired by Jolie Humphrey with Carole Ann Brown serving as honorary chair, the event started with a champagne reception followed by the judge’s hat awards presentation and a fashion promenade at A Tasteful Place Gardens with looks from Tootsies. 

In keeping with the theme of Out of Africa — Into the Garden, judges chose the best headpieces in categories including “most True to Africa,” “most outlandish,” “most elegant,” and “cocktail hour in Africa: Most Fascinating Fascinator.”

