Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out May 29 and 30

While many will be using a three-day weekend to head to points outside Dallas, if you’re in the market for a home, there are a handful of open houses this weekend to check out.

May 29

3102 Saint Johns Dr., Highland Park. Gorgeous home on a beautifully landscaped Highland Park lot, with stunning interiors, including an inviting entry, large formal dining room with two Sub-Zero wine fridges, a great room with soaring marble fireplace, and a retractable home theater. The kitchen is anchored by a large island and is open to a den and breakfast room. All bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Four bedrooms/six baths. $2,695,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 30

5349 Southern Ave., Dallas. This Mockingbird Park traditional boasts an open, yet defined floorplan with plenty of room for imagination. Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the home make an already expansive home feel even more so. The eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, and an island. Sliding glass doors open to a patio, making entertaining both indoors and outdoors a breeze. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.35 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: noon to 2 p.m.

3020 Westminster Ave., University Park. This Georgian traditional sits on a quiet street and affords a floorplan perfect for family and entertaining. Hardwood floors and natural light punctuate the common areas, and a dedicated office offers places to work from home. A peaceful backyard has open and covered patios. Four bedrooms/Four-and-a-half baths. $1,845,000. Schools: University Park Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

4507 Goodfellow Dr., Dallas. This home sits on a one-third acre lot and boasts an excellent floorplan that can be move-in ready, or can be opened up in multiple configurations. The home has two living areas, plenty of storage, a spacious kitchen, and sprawling front and backyards with mature trees. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $685,000. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Da Vinci School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Hockaday. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

7023 Preston Grove Lane, Dallas. Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in the gated Lake Forest neighborhood, this home has an open, versatile floor plan with plenty of flexibility. A quiet home office on the first floor and a second workspace upstairs will allow for both work and school simultaneously — or for two work-from-home schedules. An oversized kitchen is open to the family room and offers plenty of storage space, plus a Sub-Zero refrigerator, convection oven, and gas cooktop. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,125,000. Schools: Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High School, Yavneh Academy, Dallas International School, Alcuin. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3718 Jubilee Trail, Dallas. Want to live on the Northaven Trail? This open-concept home has vaulted ceilings, multiple flex rooms, and many oversized rooms. Wood flooring and carpet throughout the home, and new stainless steel appliances and cabinets in the kitchen, which also boasts quartz countertops, two ovens, gas stove, huge walk-in pantry, and an island with breakfast bar. Outside, a lazy river style pool provides fun and relaxation. Five bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $799,999. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Da Vinci School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Hockaday. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

You can also check out:

6539 Orchid Lane, Dallas. Five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms. 6,048 square feet. $2.3 million. Saturday, May 29, 1-4 p.m., and Sunday, May 30, 2-5 p.m.

