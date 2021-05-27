The Bad Kind of Déjà Vu

We won’t lie – the sound of a tornado siren, even 18 months after the EF3 tornado that struck a huge swath of our readership, fills most of us with a sense of dread.

And for some of us, it means that we’re also taking cover right along with our readers, who we also call neighbors.

So when the tornado sirens sounded on May 16, it was nearly muscle memory to log on to Twitter and Facebook and begin updating our readers.

Not quite an hour later, we began hearing reports of damage. We began checking in with our usual sources, and driving in to check on the damage. By Monday morning, University Park crews were already working to repair the damages to fencing and downed trees.

But in the neighborhood around North Haven Gardens, it was a bit of a different story. One family saw the home that had been repaired from the ravages of the October 2019 tornado damaged once again, the roof peeled off like a sardine can lid.

“Storms hit at Northhaven Gardens and at Goar Park,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on Twitter. “Unsure if straight line winds or tornado. Doesn’t matter if your in it. Particularly sad that the resilient Northhaven neighborhood hit again. Damage limited to a few homes.

“The residents of that home are safe as are their 3 cats.”

North Haven Gardens sustained some damage as well – but nothing like the wallop the company took in 2019.

“Due to some damage to the outside areas of our property today, we will be closed for a few days,” the garden center said on its Facebook page.

“I know our city has been through a lot in the last few years. And it is unbelievable that these residents in North Dallas are enduring more destruction,” said Mayor Eric Johnson. “Our first responders have been assessing damage from the severe weather today. We don’t know yet whether a tornado or straight-line winds were responsible for the destruction around Northaven.”

You can keep abreast of the latest news (and what the National Weather Service determines) at peoplenewspapers.com.

