UP City Council OKs Contract To Resurface John Roach Track In Germany Park

The University Park City Council this week approved a contract for $101,600 with Texas Sports Builders to resurface the John Roach track.

Mayor Pro Tem Randy Biddle added a caveat that staff talks to the contractor to define ‘reasonable wear and tear.’

The community track in Germany Park at 6401 Lomo Alto Drive is named for former University Park Mayor John Roach.

“This track is heavily used by the citizens of our community and it is showing signs of wear,” said the city’s purchasing manager, Elizabeth Anderson.

Texas Sports Builders installed the track in 2017 and provided the city a quote for $101,600 to add an additional layer of ‘impermeable sandwich system’ to the track to make it more durable. The amount includes labor and materials to install, stripe, and mark 4,108 square yards at the track.

Anderson said staff plans to begin work on the project in August and hopes to be finished by September.

In other news:

The city council approved a resolution to deny the proposed Oncor distribution cost recovery rate factor increase.