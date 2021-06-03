Thursday, June 3, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
News Park Cities 

UP City Council OKs Contract To Resurface John Roach Track In Germany Park

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

The University Park City Council this week approved a contract for $101,600  with Texas Sports Builders to resurface the John Roach track. 

Mayor Pro Tem Randy Biddle added a caveat that staff talks to the contractor to define ‘reasonable wear and tear.’

The community track in Germany Park at 6401 Lomo Alto Drive is named for former University Park Mayor John Roach.

“This track is heavily used by the citizens of our community and it is showing signs of wear,” said the city’s purchasing manager, Elizabeth Anderson. 

Texas Sports Builders installed the track in 2017 and provided the city a quote for $101,600 to add an additional layer of ‘impermeable sandwich system’ to the track to make it more durable. The amount includes labor and materials to install, stripe, and mark 4,108 square yards at the track.

Anderson said staff plans to begin work on the project in August and hopes to be finished by September.

In other news: 

  • The city council approved a resolution to deny the proposed Oncor distribution cost recovery rate factor increase.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *