Go Here: Open Houses To Check Out June 5 and 6

June 5

7530 Kaywood Dr., Dallas. Move-in ready, this one-story cottage has plenty of living space, with an open floorplan inside and beautiful landscaping outside. An oversized primary suite boasts a large walk-in closet and private bath. Hardwood flooring showcases the living and dining areas, and the kitchen overlooks a very generous den, deck, and backyard. Three bedrooms/two baths. $550,000. Schools: Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

6516 Stichter Ave., Dallas. Built by Heritage Blue Homes and designed by Chad Dorsey, this recently constructed home sits on a treed lot and boasts a pool, green space, and climate-controlled screened-in porch. Inside, two options for primary suites leaves the owner to choose upstairs or downstairs – both have double vanities and large closets. There are also home offices on both floors, and en-suite bathrooms for the bedrooms. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,695,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3709 Dorothy Ave., Dallas. This tri-level duplex boasts plenty of room for entertaining, with an open-concept first floor and a massive rooftop deck with skyline views. All three floors boast a living area, and all are serviced by an elevator. Bedrooms are split on the second level, with the primary bedroom offering flex space, two large walk-in closets, and a spa-like bath. Two bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $849,900. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open houses: Saturday, June 5, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, June 6, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 6

4719 Northaven Road, Dallas. This Colonial-style home sits on a lushly landscaped lot. Inside, it boasts marble flooring, an expansive sunroom, and a family room with a brick wood-burning fireplace and wood-beamed ceiling. A gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an island, fireplace, and a private nook with expansive windows. The primary suite has a private sitting area with fireplace, a coffee bar, second laundry area, and an en-suite with a sunken tub. Five bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. $2,495,000. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Da Vinci School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Lamplighter, Hockaday. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

5953 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas. This gated Preston Hollow home sits on more than half an acre, and a corner lot to boot. Recently renovated, the one-story home features large, open entertaining spaces, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and a primary suite with a sitting area and separate his and her baths. A stunning kitchen boasts top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and custom cabinetry. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. $1,499,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6211 W. Northwest Highway, #402, Dallas. This beautiful north-facing unit in Preston Towers has lovely views from the large patio, and boasts hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen, and many updates. Two bedrooms/Two baths. $259,900. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Christ the King Elementary, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

7429 Marquette St., Dallas. Situated in Highland Park ISD, this beautiful home is within walking distance to Boone Elementary. Perfect for entertaining, the first floor offers hand-scraped hardwood floors, spacious formal rooms, and an open family room with beam ceilings and a stone fireplace. Outside, a covered living area boasts a fireplace and built-in grill. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $1.95 million. Schools: Boone Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

11041 Lawnhaven Road, Dallas. Want a brand-new home? This Preston Hollow beauty was completed in 2020, and boasts plenty of bright spaces. Donwstairs, there’s a primary suite with attached yoga room, a gourmet kitchen, study, and oversized media room. Upstairs boasts a game room with wet bar. There are five bedrooms, and five full bathrooms. The majority of the home can be controlled by “smart” apps. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $1.99 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3102 Saint Johns Dr., Highland Park. Gorgeous home on a beautifully landscaped Highland Park lot, with stunning interiors, including an inviting entry, large formal dining room with two Sub-Zero wine fridges, a great room with soaring marble fireplace, and a retractable home theater. The kitchen is anchored by a large island and is open to a den and breakfast room. All bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Four bedrooms/six baths. $2,695,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6605 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. Get a brand-new home with French inspirations in Preston Hollow, perfect for entertaining. Blessed with an open floor plan, a great room offers great entertaining space. Features include herringbone hardwoods, a chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances, a downstairs primary suite, a game room, and more. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,595,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3929 Princess Circle, Dallas. Five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 4,269 square feet. $975,000. Saturday, June 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 4,269 square feet. $975,000. Saturday, June 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 4215 San Carlos St, University Park. Five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms. 4,080 square feet. $2.2 million. Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, 12-2 p.m.

Five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms. 4,080 square feet. $2.2 million. Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, 12-2 p.m. 4046 Beechwood Lane, Dallas. Three bedrooms, one bathroom. 1,247 square feet. $449,000. Sunday, June 6, noon-4 p.m.

