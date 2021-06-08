Big News About Mi Cocina

In 1991, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince had us singing about Summertime while Michael “Mico” Rodriguez, and the three investors who backed him, opened a little 12-seat restaurant in Preston Forest called Mi Cocina. Did they know then that 30 years later Mi Cocina would have 20 locations in North Texas and become virtually synonymous with upscale Tex-Mex cuisine? I know the investors personally so, yeah, I think they knew. Confident guys, they are.

This month, Mi Cocina is celebrating its 30th birthday with a fun, family friendly event that benefits Klyde Warren Park where Mi Cocina will take up residence later this year in the former Savor restaurant space.

The Mi Cocina Mambo Miles Race will take place Sunday, July 11 at Klyde Warren Park. The race begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 11 in the park and will cover a short two-mile course that will conclude there as well. After the race, Mi Cocina will host a fiesta until noon with live music, food trucks and fun activities for everyone.

The event requires registration, with all proceeds going to Klyde Warren Park, an emerald oasis in the middle of downtown that offers year-round free programming.

For more information and to register, visit Mi Cocina’s Mambo Miles web page here.

Strawberry TX Agua Fresca with Código 1530 PHOTO: Courtesy of Código

In other big Mi Cocina news, a refreshing new cocktail has hit the menu and I think we should all go Strait to our nearest Mi Cocina to taste it. Made with Código 1530 tequila, the sublime, smooth tequila co-founded by the equally sublime and smooth George Strait, the TX Agua Fresca cocktail is made with your choice of fresh fruit, agave nectar, lime juice, ice, and a little pop of pepper.

PHOTO: Kersten Rettig

Código 1530 uses no chemicals, flavorings or added sugars – it’s the good stuff. Código 1530 Rosa is unusual in that it’s made with the brand’s Blanco tequila that’s been aged for one month in Napa Valley Cabernet French White Oak wine barrels, rendering a soft floral finish. It’s gorgeous.

If you’d rather enjoy a TX Agua Fresca with Código 1530 at home, I’ve got the recipe right here, courtesy of Código 1530 and the drink’s creator, Adam Peterson, Director of Culinary at Mi Cocina.

2 oz Código 1530 Rosa or Blanco Tequila

½ oz Agave Nectar

1 oz Lime Juice Fresh Squeezed

4 Jalapeno Wheels – 3 for shake/1 for garnish

Fruit Chunk Choice – Strawberry/Pineapple/Grapefruit Grapefruit option includes ½ oz grapefruit juice added to shaker

Ice

Directions:

Add the following ingredients into shaker, shake well for 5 seconds: Agave Nectar Código 1530 Tequila (Guest Choice Type Blanco or Rosa) Lime Juice Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Wheels (3 ea.) Fruit Chunk Choice (Strawberry/Pineapple/Grapefruit) Grapefruit Version Only: Add grapefruit juice at this point. Ice 1 cup

Transfer contents of shaker including ice into glass.

Add more ice if needed bringing cocktail just under rim.

Garnish top of glass with jalapeno wheel.