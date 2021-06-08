Northaven Trail To Host ‘Arts in the Park’ Saturday

In a first-ever collaboration, the Dallas Parks Department and the city’s Office of Arts and Culture have joined with the Friends of Northaven Trail to offer “Arts in the Park” — and the trail will be the inaugural location.

The family-friendly event, which is slated for Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., will feature Aztec dance team Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli and African drum and dance ensemble Bandan Koro in a celebration of live music and dance.

To find the event, go to the intersection of the Northaven Trail and Edgemere Road, adjacent to Dealey Montessori.

For more information, click here.