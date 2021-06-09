HPISD: No Virtual Instruction Next School Year

As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and plans are underway for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, Highland Park ISD announced Tuesday that virtual instruction won’t be offered next school year.

“We’re confident that it’s the right direction … for these teachers to be able to interact with the students in person, to be able to see their faces, to be able to speak with them,” HPISD board secretary Jae Ellis said. “It’s been the most difficult year to deliver education in our lifetime, and I believe that the district has done a fantastic job.”

HPISD board president Tom Sharpe acknowledged that some parents would be disappointed to not have the option for virtual learning next school year.

“I recognize that there will be people in our community who are disappointed to hear that we don’t intend — that we will not be offering virtual instruction,” Sharpe said. “We did not make that decision lightly. I’ll just add one added piece of analysis that went into that is that we really believe after talking with our teachers, our department heads, and most specifically with the principals … that the level of instruction is negatively impacted for both those students in person and those online when a teacher is trying to teach dual mode.”