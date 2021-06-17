La Fiesta Gala Gowns On Display At UP Library

Have a passion for fashion and giving back to the Park Cities community? You might want to visit the University Park Public Library, where the gowns worn by duchesses for both the 2020 and 2021 La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas galas.

The gowns presented at the 2021 gala will be on exhibit through June 19, and the gowns of the 2020 duchesses will be on exhibit from June 21 through July 10. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 8383 Preston Center Plaza.

These gowns are worn by duchesses when they present in the annual pageant that reflects the history of the Six Flags of Texas and the Park Cities, and the gala is a fundraiser for various local organizations, including the University Park Public Library.

“La Fiesta has been very generous to the library for the past 20 years … making us one of the beneficiaries of (their fundraising),” said University Park Library Director Sharon Perry. “We have a lot of fun (with the display).”

Perry added that the library has exhibited gowns from La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas galas since 2016.

La Fiesta is a week-long celebration in late May or early June, culminating in the gala, a formal dinner and presentation honoring the duchesses and escorts from the Park Cities, who are presented as part of a pageant representing the history of the Six Flags of Texas and the Park Cities.

La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas began in 1986 to provide for educational, charitable, and civic needs by receiving, investing, and disbursing funds to carry out the preservation and/or development of cultural and historic attributes of the town of Highland Park and the city of University Park, and to promote neighborhood spirit by observing special events designed to celebrate traditions, bring residents together, and honor young people, according to the organization’s website.