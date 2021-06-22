You Don’t Have to Live in Arlington to “Go Live!” There

Y’all getting bored with all your new freedom yet? Looking for something to do? Go to Live! by Loews in Arlington, they have so much going on this summer and it’s a huge sparkly brand-new hotel with resort amenities and great events. Like what, you ask? Well, besides their next-door neighbors, The Texas Rangers, they have these:

Triple Play Sunday Brunch

Check out brunch at Cut & Bourbon which features great food, bottomless Mimosas and Bellinis and live music every Sunday this summer from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m for only $40 per person For full menu, details and to book your brunch visit Resy.

Let’s Have a Tiki…Texas Style Thursdays

Hawaii is great and all but it’s a long way away. Do something fun with less commitment and go to Live! by Lowes’ Polynesian Luau with a Texas flair. Hosted every other Thursday through August, the luau offers flavor fusions from poke and Texas BBQ to rum and bourbon, live ukulele music, and a super fun way to spend family and friend time together without spending $10,000 on airfare and hotels. The next event will be on July 1 from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on the Clover Club Lawn. For more information and to make a reservation visit Resy.

Summer Nights with Family Vibes

Getaway for a night or two and take advantage of poolside fun every Friday and Saturday evenings beginning July 2nd through Labor Day weekend. Float in the pool, enjoy a game of corn hole, watch your favorite family-friendly movies on the big screen, and cool down with snow cones or adult popsicles. Summer rates start at $179 per night. I wish this was an option when my kids were young, it sounds amazing.

For additional information about summer at Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX visit Resort Happenings or book your hotel stay at www.loewshotels.com/arlington.