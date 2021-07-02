McGough Takes Over as Lady Scots Coach

For the second time in two seasons, Highland Park will have a new face leading its decorated girls soccer program.

Aaron McGough will take over on the sidelines for the Lady Scots after spending the past six years at perennial power Austin Anderson, which reached the Class 5A Region III semifinals in 2021.

McGough is a Beaumont native and former college standout at the University of Texas. She replaces Jackie Hlavaty, who led HP to the regional finals this spring in her only season as head coach. Hlavaty was a longtime assistant with the program before that.

“I have enjoyed playing and coaching soccer for more than 20 years and I am honored for the opportunity to continue my passion for the game,” said McGough, who also is a science teacher. “I look forward to sharing my experience and love of the game with the young women of the Highland Park soccer program and working alongside the administration, community, the coaches, and players to continue the tradition of excellence.”

HP holds UIL girls soccer records with seven state championships and 13 state tournament appearances. The most recent title for the Lady Scots came in 2019.