Highland Park Developer Accused of Sexual Assault

Dallas developer and Highland Park resident Bill Hutchinson was arrested Tuesday after being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, police reports indicate.

The arrest warrant for Hutchinson was signed on June 29, and Hutchinson was released from jail on a $30,000 bond. The alleged assault reportedly took place at Hutchinson’s Highland Park home.

The 63-year-old founder of commercial real estate company Dunhill Partners was charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony. He also appeared on the A+E series Marrying Millions with his 23-year-old fiance.

