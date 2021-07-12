Need a ‘Grisly,’ Hard-Sounding, or ‘Naughty’ Read?

“Deadly Dallas: A History of Unfortunate Incidents and Grisly Fatalities”

By Rusty Williams | $21.99 | historypress.com

Didn’t get enough “grisliness” in 2020-21? A former journalist will take readers back a dozen decades to explore tragic events, most of which occurred before the Park Cities incorporated.

Williams, an award-winning writer-historian, has authored multiple books and written stories for the Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, San Antonio Express, and Associated Press. His latest book comes out near the end of June.

According to publicity materials, it chronicles “heartbreaking and bizarre forms in which death stalked Dallas at the turn of the century.”

“CH is the Most Challenging Sound” By Cynthia Marlow and Michelle Marlow

Illustrated by Megan Skeels | $21.95 | tamupress.com

In 2019, we introduced this children’s series by two sisters-in-law who combined their interest in education and love for North Texas to create fun stories aimed at helping children with speech impediments.

They are back at it with their latest volume, published this spring.

The fun tale of Charley, a young girl who desperately wants to win her school charity contest to get to the State Fair of Texas, includes “secret tips” for tackling her troubles with the CH sound.

“I Am Luney: The Untold Story of the World’s Naughtiest Man”

By Josh Hickman | $14.99 | Amazon.com

First, let me apologize for the headlines I’ve run on top of Hickman’s recent stories in our papers. They were nowhere as entertaining as the ones this comic novelist puts on his books.

The Highland Park author returned to the area several months ago after 14 years in Los Angeles. His latest book begs the question: Just how “naughty” is it?

“It’s not really naughty at all,” Hickman assured me. “Tame by the standards of today. It’s a comic novel. Much of the humor comes from the mundane ‘crimes’ the title character is accused of committing.”

Here’s how the press release describes the book: “From his beginnings as a rebellious child of means through his later years as an elusive recluse, Luney’s life explodes across the page through various moral scandals, naughty religious cults, thrilling séances, and lusty romances, and his increasingly obsessive search for a fabled Elixir of Life.”

Oh my!

